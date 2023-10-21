Punjab Police known for successfully rooting out militancy: DGP

Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Saturday said the state's police is known for its bravery, courage, and successfully rooting out militancy. He said the Punjab Police had always remained at the forefront to save the motherland from enemies.

Advertisment

Yadav said the Punjab Police would continue to work harder towards maintaining peace and communal harmony in the border state.

On the occasion of police commemoration day, he paid tributes to the police personnel who had sacrificed their lives, fighting militants and criminals.

The DGP said the state police had sacrificed its 1,797 officials, including three this year, since September 1981. Yadav said the Punjab Police had taken a ruthless approach against drug dealers and would not rest until the menace is completely wiped out from the state.

Police had embarked on a three-pronged strategy of 'enforcement', 'de-addiction' and 'prevention' for making Punjab a drug-free state.

The DGP said while strict action is being initiated against drug smugglers, the victims are being taken to de-addiction centres for their rehabilitation. PTI CHS MNK MNK MNK