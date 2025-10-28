Punjab Police launches 'Cyber Jago' initiative for school children

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Punjab Police's cybercrime division on Tuesday launched 'Cyber Jago', a flagship statewide programme aimed at spreading awareness on internet safety and safe online use among school children.

The initiative was inaugurated by Special DGP (Community Affairs Division) Gurpreet Deo in the presence of senior police officers, educators, and representatives from partner organisations, according to an official statement.

The initiative, being conducted in collaboration with NGO Space2Grow and cybersecurity firms Starlight Data Solutions and Cybercops Compliance Solutions, aims to reach nearly five lakh school children across Punjab through workshops.

The first training of trainers (ToT) workshop was attended by 75 teachers from government schools. A poster and brochure on online safety for children were also released on the occasion, the statement said Addressing the inaugural session, Punjab's Special DGP (Cyber Crime) V Neeraja highlighted the urgent need for collective responsibility in ensuring online safety for children.

"The present generation of children are deeply immersed in the digital world. The Covid pandemic brought internet and smartphones into every household through online classes, making children more tech-savvy than their parents. While this connectivity brings opportunities, it also exposes children to significant online risks," she said.

Quoting recent data from the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2025, Neeraja said that 76 per cent of children aged 14-16 years in India now use smartphones for social media, and 57 per cent use them for education.

"The widespread availability of digital content has also increased exposure to inappropriate material and cyber threats," she added.

Explaining the concept behind the initiative, the Special DGP said, "The 'Cyber Jago' programme emerged from the idea that as guardians of the next generation, we must understand these dangers and take proactive steps to protect children online. Teachers and parents must engage in open conversations with children about online safety and initiate conversation on online threats." She said that the programme will help in capacity building of teachers from 3,968 government high schools across Punjab through training of trainers workshops, imparting them with knowledge to guide students on cyber hygiene and safe online practices, understanding AI-related threats, and identifying and responding to online child sexual exploitation, among others.

Under the programme, teachers will further educate students in their respective schools, empowering them to identify potential dangers and respond effectively when faced with online threats, the statement said. PTI CHS KVK KVK