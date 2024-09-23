Punjab police launches internal police reforms project

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday said it has launched an Indian Police Foundation project on internal police reforms, aimed to transform citizen-centric policing initiatives especially at a police station level.

This initiative focuses on improving complaint or FIR registration, improving police response, behaviour and conduct, minimising harassment, citizen services and community engagement, said an official statement.

The project was inaugurated by Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Community Affairs Division Gurpreet Kaur Deo under the guidance of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here.

Deo was accompanied by vice president of the IPF and project director IPS (retd) Dr Ish Kumar.

The project will initially cover two districts -- SAS Nagar and Roopnagar -- with six and nine police stations, respectively and the project's outreach will eventually expand to the entire state. The project will simultaneously be launched in the states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

Deo offered fulsome support to the IPF in making this project a huge success.

She said Punjab Police has always welcomed the internal police reforms to give best policing to the people of the state.

Deo said that Punjab is the first state to launch the Saanjh project, wherein people do not need to go to the police station to avail basic services like police verification, mobile lost report, etc., rather they can apply for services online from the comfort of their homes.

Alternatively, they can approach citizen friendly Saanjh Kendras, which have public friendly ambience and police officers in civil uniform adjacent to police stations across the state.

With this initiative, Punjab reaffirms its commitment to citizen-friendly policing and community engagement, she added.

Director IPF Ish Kumar said this 10-month research programme will involve detailed interviews, group discussions, and questionnaires with complainants, service seekers, victims, accused, witnesses, and civil society members.

This comprehensive approach will help identify areas for improvement and recommend reforms, he added.

Meanwhile, the internal police reforms project aims to enhance professional and ethical standards of police personnel, improve policing quality, service delivery, and democratic values.

By establishing standardised operating procedures prioritising citizen rights, professionalism, and transparency, Punjab is pioneering police reforms, setting a benchmark for other states to follow, said the statement. PTI CHS NB NB