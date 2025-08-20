Punjab Police launches probe into collection of personal data by unauthorised persons for govt schemes

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Punjab Police has formed several teams to investigate the alleged collection of personal data by some unauthorised persons for some government schemes, officials said on Wednesday.

The probe follows the receipt of complaints stating that personal data of citizens were being collected by unauthorised persons holding camps, making them vulnerable to data theft and bank fraud.

It was also reported that forms were being filled-up at these camps, a Punjab Police spokesperson said.

Police have instructed the teams to visit the places where the camps were being allegedly held.

The spokesperson appealed to the citizens not to share their personal data, including Aadhaar details, with unauthorised individuals, and access government schemes directly online or through the official mechanisms.

The government's Suvidha Centres are facilitating citizens wishing to enroll in the schemes or download the beneficiary cards available after authentication of the applicant's identity, he said.

A Punjab government statement said it has received credible reports that certain private operators were illegally collecting personal data of local residents, allegedly on behalf of political parties.

Under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, any collection or use of personal data without consent is a punishable offence, it said.

The police have been directed to take strict penal action against those engaged in such unlawful activities, the statement added.

It has also come to notice that several individuals, who shared their data, were later targeted in scams and banking frauds, including cases where phone numbers and OTPs were misused to siphon off money, it said.

The government, therefore, strongly urges the citizens not to share their personal information with unauthorised persons or agencies, as they may be misused at any stage, the statement said.