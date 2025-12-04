Punjab Police launches project to strengthen role of women officers

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday announced the launch of an ambitious project aimed at assessing and enhancing the role and integration of women police officers across the state, according to an official statement.

The 'mainstreaming of women police' project commenced with a three-day training of trainers (ToT) programme held at the Punjab Police Academy (PPA) in Phillaur from December 2 to 4, it said.

It was organised by the Community Affairs Division (CAD) Wing of the Punjab Police in partnership with the Hartek Foundation, the statement said.

The session trained around 60 master trainers, comprising four senior police officers each, from 13 districts of Punjab.

The training curriculum covered critical modules, including shaping the police persona, gender sensitisation, the role of police in delivering justice to underserved sections, and strategies for mainstreaming women officers within the traditionally male-dominated police force.

Special emphasis was placed on the responsibilities of senior officers in fostering the professional development of women in the police.

Special DGP, Community Affairs Division, Gurpreet Kaur Deo said the project seeks to undertake an evidence-based assessment of the nationwide rollout of the Women Help Desk initiative, a central government project, under which two women officers have been posted in each of the 384 police stations in Punjab.

To ensure a scientific evaluation of the programme, Punjab Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NGO J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab), which specialises in policy analysis through randomised controlled trials (RCTs).

Under this project, 288 police stations in the state will participate in a statewide training programme. Around 100-120 master trainers trained by the CAD Wing, PPA, and Hartek Foundation will conduct training in each of these police stations.

The training will focus on the role of women in society and the marginalisation of women police within the police force on account of gender stereotypes. It will also address the issue of policing subculture, which is focused on core policing areas such as maintenance of law and order, prevention and detection of crime, tracking and dealing with gangsters and drug dealers, and terrorism. PTI CHS RHL