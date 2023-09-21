Punjab Police launches special operation to nab criminals linked with gangster Goldy Brar

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) The Punjab Police launched raids at several places on Thursday to nab criminals linked with dreaded gangster Goldy Brar, official sources said.

The special operation, which started at around 7 am, is being carried out in all the districts of the state, they added.

Several police teams comprising senior officials are part of the operation, the sources said.

Goldy Brar was the main accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29 last year.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. PTI CHS VSD RC