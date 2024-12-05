Punjab Police nab three drug peddlers with 5 kg heroin, 4.45 lakh drug money

Amritsar, Dec 5 (PTI) The Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police has arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 5 kg heroin and Rs 4.45 lakh drug money from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

The arrested trio has been identified as Husanpreet Singh, Karandeep Singha alias Manna, and Maninder Singh, all residents of Amritsar, DGP Yadav said in a statement issued here.

Apart from recovering a quantity of heroin and drug money, police also impounded the two-wheelers belonging to the accused, the senior officer said.

A Counter Intelligence team in Amritsar received a tip-off that Karandeep and Maninder recently received a large consignment of heroin dropped by Pakistani smugglers using drones, which they were going to supply to Husanpreet, the DGP said.

As per the tip-off, Karandeep and Maninder were supposed to come to the Amritsar-Attari road near Punjabi Bagh Palace on a white scooter to deliver the contraband to Husanpreet, who would come on a black motorcycle, the officer said.

Acting swiftly, the Counter Intelligence team laid a special 'naka' (check-post) near the Punjabi Bagh Palace and arrested the trio after recovering heroin and drug money from their possession, Yadav said.

A probe is on to identify the Pakistan-based drug smugglers involved in the racket, he added. PTI JMS SUN ARI