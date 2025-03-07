Punjab Police nabs 111 for drug possession, other related crimes in statewide drive

Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday raided 687 locations, nabbing 111 people involved in the drug trafficking and liquor smuggling, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

A 1,000-strong police force also carried out vehicle checks at 84 entry and exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with four states and Chandigarh.

The checks were carried out at Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said as many as 3,938 vehicles were checked, of which 471 were challaned, and 11 were impounded.

Police continued its cordon and search operation against drugs, leading to the filing of 86 FIRs and arrest of 111 people across the state.

With the Friday figures, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 884 this week.

Shukla said the raids resulted in the recovery of 1.2 kg heroin, 9.8 kg opium, 3.3 kg ganja, 46 kg poppy husk, 7,091 intoxicant tablets and injections and Rs 1.32 lakh cash from the possession of the smugglers.

The raids were made by more than 250 police teams, comprising over 2,000 police personnel.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police collaborated with Punjabi University Patiala and Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) to introduce a comprehensive 10-hour anti-drug awareness course at schools and identified drug hotspots across the state.

Yadav said the partnership is a part of state's broader anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (war against drugs).

The course will comprise lectures, audio-visual content, and interactive sessions, he said.

Police said the course is expected to be launched in the next academic session and integrated into both formal and informal education systems.

Meanwhile, Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar held a meeting with police in Mansa.

Bhullar said the police have been given "complete freedom" to take strict legal action against anti-social elements involved in drug trafficking.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann last week set a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free. PTI CHS VN VN