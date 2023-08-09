Punjab Police nabs 5 from J-K's Baramulla in heroin seizure case

Amritsar, Aug 9 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested five people from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a heroin seizure case.

Advertisment

Police also seized a pistol, two magazines, 46 cartridges and Rs 11.20 lakh cash from them.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Narendra Bhargav said the five people were nabbed from the Baramulla area of Jammu and Kashmir.

He claimed that the money, and arms and ammunition seized from them were to be used for terror activities.

Advertisment

The accused were identified as Raveel Kataria, Imtayaz Ahmed, Nafeez, Mukhtiar Ahmad and Fiaz Ahmed, all residents of Baramulla, police said.

Their arrest came following the questioning of three people who were arrested with 18 kilograms of heroin from Gurdaspur in Punjab on July 27.

Police with the help of the army launched an operation to nab the five people from the Baramulla area, Bhargav said. PTI JMS CHS VSD ANB ANB