Punjab Police nabs close associate of gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla from Gujarat

Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) A close associate of gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla was arrested from Gujarat, a top Punjab Police officer said on Monday.

Lavish Kumar was nabbed from Ahmedabad with the support of Gujarat Police, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"He is a close associate of foreign-based Arsh Dalla and Jindi Mehandipuria (brother of slain terrorist Teja Mehandipuria)," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that Lavish was acting under the direct instructions of Arsh Dalla, engaging in extortion, including firing at targets to intimidate victims," he said.

Multiple cases of murder, attempted extortion through gunfire, and other serious offences are registered against him, the DGP said.

"Lavish had conducted reconnaissance of a liquor contractor and targeted for a Rs 50 lakh extortion demand. He remained in constant communication with foreign-based handlers and was preparing to execute a sensational crime in Punjab," Yadav said.

This arrest is a significant step in our ongoing campaign against terrorist-gangster networks with international links, he said.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional operatives and trace both backward and forward linkages, he said.

"We extend sincere thanks to Gujarat Police and the DGP Gujarat for their outstanding support in this inter-state operation," Yadav said. PTI CHS NB