Punjab Police nabs three suspects linked to arms smuggling network; 3 pistols recovered

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) The Punjab Police's counter intelligence (CI) wing in Amritsar on Saturday said it had busted an alleged arms smuggling module, arresting three suspects linked with the operation and recovering three foreign-made pistols from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said all three accused are residents of Amritsar district. They were identified as Mani, resident of Baghwanpur, Sehajpal Singh from Vichhoa village, and Diljanpreet Singh from Shehzada village.

The recovered firearms include two 9mm pistols and one .30 bore pistol along with 15 live cartridges. Police have also impounded a motorcycle which was allegedly being used to transport the illegal weapons, the officer added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of foreign-based gangsters and allegedly planning to carry out a serious criminal activity, DGP Yadav said.

Sharing operational details, he said following inputs that a wanted criminal, Mani, and his associates are in possession of illegal weapons, and are planning to carry out criminal activity in the area, teams from CI Amritsar launched an intelligence-led operation and intercepted them on the Amritsar-Fatehgrah Churian Road towards Muradpura village.

According to the police, Mani was also wanted in an Arms Act violation case, registered in October 2025 following a recovery of illegal weapons.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to trace the complete supply chain and identify backward and forward linkages, including possible cross-border connections, in this case. PTI CHS ARB ARB