Punjab police nabs two Assam-based men in 'digital arrest' cyber fraud case

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Punjab Police has arrested two Assam-based men for their alleged involvement in cases of "digital fraud", officials said on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Najrul Ali and Midul Ali, they said.

Digital arrest refers to a cyber scam where fraudsters, posing as law enforcement officials, deceive victims into believing they have committed a serious crime and must stay visible online until their demands are met, exploiting fear to extort money.

The matter came to light when a 76-year-old retired government officer filed a complaint with the cybercrime division that some people claiming to be from the Mumbai Cyber Crime had duped him of Rs 76 lakh by putting him under 'Digital Arrest' via WhatsApp call, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The caller accused the victim of conniving with a criminal who indulged in money laundering and also claimed that a subpoena had been issued in his name by the Bombay High Court, the complainant told the police.

The caller, impersonating a police official from the Mumbai Cybercrime gave him account numbers from different banks and directed him to deposit money in the said banks to clear him of the charges, he said.

The victim deposited Rs 76 lakh in different bank accounts.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was initiated, Yadav said.

The investigation revealed interstate linkages of the accused in other cyber frauds as the bank accounts suggested their involvement in at least 11 other cyber fraud cases spread across seven states. They committed cyber crimes worth around Rs 15 crore.

The DGP said that the information obtained from the bank accounts, WhatsApp accounts, and mobile numbers of the cyber fraudsters revealed that the gang has been running their operation from remote districts of Assam.

The investigation also revealed that these fake threat calls originated from Cambodia and Hong Kong, he added.

Sharing operation details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Cybercrime Division V Neeraja said that a team from Police Station State Cyber Crime, Punjab went to Assam last week and arrested Najrul and Midul.

She said Najrul Ali used to siphon off the money, and Midul Ali assisted him in opening the bank account by providing his documents.

Both the accused have been brought to Mohali on transit remand for interrogation in the case, she said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The ADGP said that summons have also been also been issued to the bank officials, who assisted in opening the current account of the accused. PTI CHS HIG HIG