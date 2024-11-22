Punjab police nabs two gangsters after shootout in Jalandhar

Chandigarh: Two members of the dreaded 'Landa gang' were arrested on Friday following an intense exchange of fire on the outskirts of Pholriwal village in Jalandhar, police said.

"Over 50 shots were fired by both the sides," Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said, adding the two gang members and as many police officers were injured in the shootout.

Police seized seven weapons along with six magazines and as many cartridges from their possession, he added.

Yadav said that following an intelligence input about the presence of Landa gang members in the Jalandhar Commissionerate area, police launched an extensive operation and traced them near Pholriwal village.

During a chase, the gangsters opened fire, prompting the police parties to retaliate, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaskaran, a resident of Bheekha Nangal in Kartarpur, and Fatehdeep Singh, a native of Mohalla Thanedaara in Phagwara.

The duo have been arrested in connection with a case registered at Jalandhar's Sadar Police Station, a statement said.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the two accused were involved in numerous heinous crimes, including extortion, murder and attempt to murder.

They were also instrumental in providing logistical support to other gang members and supplying weapons to criminal outfits, he added.

Sharma said preliminary investigations have revealed that both the gangsters were directly in touch with the Canada-based Landa group and were hatching a conspiracy to eliminate two people belonging to their rival gang.

He said that injured gangsters and police officers were undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital. Further investigations are underway to uncover their network and possible linkages to other criminal groups, the police officer added.