Punjab Police nabs two murder accused from Nagaland

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) In a joint operation with central agencies and Nagaland Police, Punjab Police arrested two accused, who were wanted in a murder case, from Kohima, an officer said on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh alias Harman and his cousin Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, both residents of Kaler village in Batala, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Some unidentified persons had shot dead Jugraj Singh alias Jugga, a resident of Cheema Khudi in Batala, at his village on September 9.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that this target killing was executed on the directions of foreign-based Gangsters Jaswinder Singh alias Manu Agwan, Mohammad Yasin Akhtar alias Jeeshan Akhtar, and Gopi Nawansheharia.

The DGP said that the accused are being brought to Punjab after obtaining transit remand from the competent court in Nagaland.

Sharing operation details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police, Promod Ban said acting on reliable inputs, police teams arrested both the accused persons from Hotel Broadway at New Market in Midland Colony, Kohima, Nagaland.

