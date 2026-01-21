Punjab Police, NHAI holds meeting for highway safety

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) The Punjab Police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday held a coordination meeting to strengthen collaboration on highway safety and enforcement.

The meeting, chaired by Special DGP (Traffic) and Road Safety Punjab A S Rai and NHAI regional officer (Chandigarh) Rakesh Kumar, focused on the effective utilisation of Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) on existing and upcoming highway corridors, including the newly commissioned Kurali-Kharar-Mohali Bypass, as per an official release.

Sharing details, Rai said that both agencies discussed integrating enforcement protocols with ATMS data for real-time monitoring, automatic violation detection and coordinated incident response.

The agencies agreed to upgrade traffic aid posts at key toll plazas and strategic non-toll locations to enhance roadside visibility and public assistance, he said, while adding that a seamless operational linkage between SSF (Sadak Surakhya Force) units and NHAI teams will ensure rapid response across major corridors.

During the meeting, the integration of emergency helplines, 1033 and 112, was also reviewed to unify incident escalation for ambulance services, recovery vans and highway patrol deployment, thereby reducing duplication of resources.

Congestion issues near Chandigarh and Rajpura were examined, with NHAI committing to improvements within two to three months. Regular identification and evaluation of black spots will be conducted jointly, he said. PTI