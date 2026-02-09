Punjab Police officer Bikramjit Brar, known for action against gangsters, promoted as SP

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) Punjab government on Monday promoted Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar, known for his action against gangsters and terror operatives, to the rank of Superintendent of Police.

An order in this regard was issued by the Home Affairs Department.

Brar, a 2018-batch Punjab Police Services (PPS) officer, is a five-time recipient of the President's Police Medal for Gallantry. He is widely recognised for his work on the anti-terrorism, anti-gangster and anti-drugs fronts.

He was awarded the President's Police Medal for Gallantry for his role in the neutralisation of gangsters Vicky Gounder and Prema Lahoria in Rajasthan in 2020, the killing of gangster Ankit Bhadu in 2021, and the elimination of two shooters -- Jagroop alias Rupa and Manu Kusa -- involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

In 2024, he was also involved in operations leading to the elimination of three gangsters, including Tejinder Singh alias Teja.

Brar has also been honoured with the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation (2021), the Union Home Minister's Special Operations Medal (2022), and the Chief Minister's Rakshak Padak (2023). In addition, he has received 27 Director General of Police Commendation Discs for his role in dismantling cross-border weapons and drug-smuggling networks.

Brar's father, late Baldev Singh Brar, a PPS officer, was serving as Superintendent of Police (Detective) in Patiala when he was killed during the militancy period in 1988.

His elder brother is also a PPS officer and is currently posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Ludhiana.