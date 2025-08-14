Punjab Police places drug smuggler under preventive detention for one year

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Punjab police on Thursday said it successfully executed an order to place an alleged drug smuggler under preventive detention for one year, using the special provisions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, officials said.

The preventive detention order was issued by the competent authority under Section 3 of PIT-NDPS Act against Gurnam Singh, a resident of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Section 3 of the PIT-NDPS Act empowers the government to take such drug smugglers into preventive custody to prevent them from engaging in illicit traffic of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The DGP said Gurnam Singh was actively involved in peddling of drugs and had three cases under the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against him.

The action will help break the drug trafficking chain in the area, the officer said.

Sharing more details, Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said Gurnam Singh was convicted in one of the three cases after he was arrested with 250 gm of heroin in June 2016.

The accused was also arrested with 2 kg of heroin in March 2017 and 400 gm of heroin in September 2021, the SSP said, adding that the accused has been sent to the Central Jail in Bathinda for strict monitoring. PTI CHS ARI