Punjab Police put on high alert ahead of I-Day; CM Mann to hoist flag at Faridkot on Aug 15

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Punjab Police has heightened security across the state, with all field units directed to remain on high alert ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

On directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, teams also conducted flag marches at all the sensitive areas of the 28 police districts simultaneously. This was followed by cordon and search operations (CASOs) at all the vulnerable spots, special DGP Arpit Shukla said in a statement.

The exercise was aimed to boost the confidence of the general public, besides, preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation, he said.

Shukla said senior police officers were also directed to conduct a special CASO at all the crowded places including railway stations, bus stands, markets, shopping malls, public parks, etc across the state.

"We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation," he added.

Around 250 police teams, involving more than 1,500 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public, he said. On Independence Day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the national flag at a state-level function in Faridkot.

A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said Mann also deputed his cabinet colleagues to preside over the Independence Day celebrations at various district headquarters.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will hoist the national flag at Ferozepur, Deputy Speaker Jai Kishan Rouri at Fazilka, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema at Rupnagar, New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora at Ludhiana, Social Justice Minister Baljit Kaur at SBS Nagar and Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora at Sangrur, the spokesperson said. PTI CHS OZ OZ