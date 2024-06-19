Punjab Police raids drug hotspots across state, arrests 43 people

Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) Continuing its operation against drugs, the Punjab Police on Wednesday carried out raids at the top 10 drug hotspots in each district of the state.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously across the state.

During the operation, police registered 31 FIRs after arresting 43 people, Special DGP Arpit Shukla said.

Shukla, who was personally monitoring this state-level operation, said a list of drug hotspots prepared by police after a meticulous data analysis was handed over to all the district police heads in the state.

He said that police officers were told to personally supervise this massive operation and plan it in a meticulous manner by identifying 10 top drug hotspots, the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances, in their respective districts or certain areas which have become safe haven for drug peddlers.

Police teams under the supervision of an SP rank officer were sent to cordon off such areas and conduct searches, Shukla said, while adding that proper frisking of suspected persons and complete search of houses was done by the police force with the help of sniffer dogs during the operation.

The special DGP said over 250 police teams comprising about 2,500 police personnel cordoned off as many as 280 drug hotspots. PTI CHS KVK KVK