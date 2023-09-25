Punjab Police raids hideouts of gangsters' associates

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) The Punjab Police raided the suspected hideouts of the associates of gangsters and anti-national elements, a senior official said on Monday.

Simultaneous raids were conducted across the state on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The raids were conducted on 264 residential and other premises linked to the close associates of several gangsters in all 28 police districts, the official said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gurinder Singh Dhillon said all commissioners and senior superintendents of police were directed to depute strong teams led by an inspector or a sub-inspector to make the operation successful.

Police teams were also asked to round up suspicious people. More than 150 teams involving at least 500 personnel carried out the raids during which 229 people were questioned, he said.

The operation was planned after questioning several gang members arrested in the state.

The teams conducted thorough checking at the homes and other premises linked to these criminals and collected data from electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examination. Two people were also detained for questioning, the official said. PTI CHS SZM