Punjab police recover hand grenade after arrest of two BKI operatives

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) A hand grenade has been recovered following the recent arrest of a few operatives of banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International, Punjab police said on Tuesday.

"Acting swiftly on forward and backward linkages, Counter Intelligence #Jalandhar, recovers one 86P Hand Grenade following the arrest of two #BKI operatives Ritik Naroliya and a juvenile from #Rajasthan, a few days back," Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

He said the arrested accused's disclosures had led to the arrest of their aides Vishavjit from Kolkata while he was trying to abscond to Malaysia and Jackson from Nakodar, which led to the recovery of the hand grenade.

"All the accused were acting on the directions of #Canada based BKI masterminds Zeeshan Akhtar & Ajay Gill," he said.

"Accused Vishavjit and Jackson retrieved 2 hand grenades from Beas through their associates in the last week of July this year, from which one grenade was exploded in a liquor shop in SBS Nagar 10 days back by other members of this module," the DGP said.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, he said.

The DGP said Punjab police remains committed to neutralising terror networks, eliminating organised crime and ensuring peace and public safety across the state. PTI SUN DV DV