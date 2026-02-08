Punjab Police recovers 25 kg of heroin from Amritsar, arrests two

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Two persons were arrested, and 25 kg of heroin, along with arms and ammunition, was seized from them in Punjab’s Amritsar, a police officer said on Sunday. The arrests were made by the Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), Amritsar, the officer said.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotics and arms smuggling, Amritsar Rural Police, in a joint operation with the BSF, recovered a huge consignment of 25 kg heroin, 2 pistols and 60 live rounds,” Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

DGP Yadav said that two persons, residents of the Ghogha area, were also arrested during the operation.

“The recovery points towards an organised cross-border smuggling module using drones,” he added.

Efforts are underway to trace forward and backward linkages. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI CHS OZ OZ