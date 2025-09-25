Punjab: Police remand of Bathinda youth extended in twin blasts case

Bathinda, Sep 25 (PTI) A local court on Thursday extended by five days the remand of a 19-year-old youth from a village in Bathinda who was arrested in connection with twin blasts at his home.

On September 18, he was sent to a seven-day police remand.

Gurpreet Singh, a law student from Jeeda village, who used to watch radicalised content online, was injured on September 10 when he was assembling some combustible chemical material in his home.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Khushpreet Singh said the investigation in the case was underway.

Gurpreet was arrested on September 17 after he was discharged from AIIMS Bathinda. He had sustained injuries and his right hand had to be amputated, following an accident at home when he was assembling some combustible chemical material on September 10.

Later, during that day, when his father returned and was clearing up the chemicals, it led to another explosion, leaving him injured too.

The youth used to watch radicalised content online and videos pertaining to chemical combinations of explosive material. He had ordered some combustible substances online, police had earlier said.