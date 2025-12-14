Punjab police says drug supply module busted after nabbing three with heroin

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday said it has busted a drug supply module after nabbing three people with drugs and firearms.

The Counter Intelligence wing of the Amritsar Police recovered four kg of heroin, one pistol, five cartridges and Rs 3.90 lakh in cash from the accused, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

"Preliminary investigation reveals links with foreign-based handler Lakhwinder Singh and jailed associate Daya Singh presently lodged in Central Jail," Yadav said on X.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act has been registered in Amritsar. PTI CHS NSD NSD