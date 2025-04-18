Punjab Police seizes heroin, arms in narco-terror case linked to US-based gangster

Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) Punjab Police have recovered a hand grenade, heroin, some arms and ammunition during the ongoing investigation in a narco-terror case linked to a USA-based gangster, officials said Friday.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav in a on X said that the recovery was made on the disclosure of Baljinder Singh, one of the two accused already arrested in FIR dated April 11, registered at Ramdas Police Station under the provisions of the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police recovers a hand grenade, 183 grams of heroin, and arms & ammunition during the ongoing investigation in a narco-terror case linked to #USA-based Gangster Happy Passian," Yadav posted on X.

Earlier, police had recovered a pistol and 523 grams of heroin on the disclosure of co-accused Palwinder Singh alias Pala, who had attempted to fire at the police team and sustained injuries in retaliatory action, he said.

With this, the total seizure in the case includes one hand grenade (safely neutralized by the Bomb Disposal Squad), 706 grams of heroin, and two pistols with magazines and live cartridges.

Preliminary investigation reveals that both accused were in direct contact with gangster Happy Passian, acting on his directions after recently returning from Armenia, and were planning targeted attacks in Punjab.

Notably, Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, a gangster-turned-terrorist who has been held in the US, was wanted in orchestrating 16 terror attacks including 14 grenade attacks in Punjab, said official sources on Friday.

Passia (29) has been held by the FBI and the US Immigration Department's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), in Sacramento in the US. PTI SUN HIG HIG