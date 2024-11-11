Punjab Police signs MoU with Gujarat's Rashtriya Raksha University to bolster its capabilities

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Punjab Police Monday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat to bolster the capabilities of law enforcement personnel.

Advertisment

Under the agreement, the RRU will provide a diverse range of programmes, including classroom-based sessions, virtual learning opportunities, and hybrid models that combine both approaches.

The focus of these programmes will be on several critical areas including women empowerment and role in policing, cybercrime investigation strategies, blockchain and cryptocurrency, financial fraud prevention techniques, drone training for surveillance, counterterrorism methods, VIP security protocols and other training as proposed by the Punjab Police.

The MoU was signed between Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ram Singh and pro-vice chancellor RRU Prof Kalpesh H Wandra in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here, according to an official release.

Advertisment

DGP Yadav said the collaboration was a significant step towards fostering excellence in law enforcement education and training. He said the partnership will also facilitate joint initiatives, aimed at addressing contemporary challenges in policing and security.

He also emphasised the importance of such partnership in shaping the future of policing in India.

Underscoring the importance of the partnership in facilitating the upskilling of the Punjab police personnel, the DGP said this collaboration will be beneficial for enhancing performance in various operational areas where law enforcement officers require advanced skills and knowledge.

Advertisment

Wandra expressed his heartfelt gratitude for this partnership and underscored the long-term benefits that will arise from this collaboration for both institutions involved.

He said this MoU is pivotal in fostering collaborative learning between RRU and Punjab Police, particularly in light of future developments within India's security ecosystem.

The initiative demonstrates Punjab Police's dedication to improving public safety and security as per the changing requirements of law enforcement agencies, the statement said.

Advertisment

As Punjab Police maintains its focus on excellence in public safety, crime prevention, community policing, counter terrorism, national security, cyber crime prevention and equipping its personnel with latest technologies, this collaboration with Rashtriya Raksha University exemplifies its commitment to effectively serve and protect communities, it said. PTI CHS SKY SKY