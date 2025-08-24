Punjab Police stops BJP's Central schemes awareness camps; detains several leaders, workers

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) The Punjab BJP on Sunday said police detained several of its leaders and workers in a crack down on the party's statewide campaign to create awareness about Central schemes.

The BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of using "oppressive tactics" while the AAP alleged that BJP workers were "illegally" collecting people's personal details in the name of Central schemes.

The state BJP had planned Central schemes awareness camps in Mohali, Fazilka, Rupnagar, Muktsar, Mansa, Hoshiarpur, Patiala and Pathankot.

According to the BJP, these camps were part of the party's outreach programme 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar (BJP is your servant, it will come to your door)' to ensure that the poor, the scheduled caste community, farmers, youths and women get the benefits of public welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The party on Sunday accused the government of forcibly stopping the camps held at 39 places and detaining several of its leaders and workers.

Despite heavy rain and police action, the BJP workers attempted to hold camps across different districts, but authorities intervened and prevented the events, it said.

Strongly condemning the action, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the AAP government is adopting a "repressive policy" against the party's campaign. He said the BJP's public awareness camps cannot be stopped by such "oppressive tactics".

Ashwani Sharma, working state president of the party, accused the AAP government of blocking information about Central schemes from reaching people.

"After promising health, education and employment, the same government is now blocking information about Central schemes from reaching the people, exposing its anti-common man agenda," alleged Sharma.

In Fazilka district's Amar Pura village, police halted the camp and detained former minister Surjit Jiyani, MLA Sandeep Jakhar, BJP leader Vadna Sangwan, and district president Kaka Kamboj along with several workers, BJP said.

At Dasuya constituency's Haler village, police prevented holding a camp, prompting protests by former state BJP president and ex-MP Shwait Malik, MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan, and other party members.

In Amargarh constituency's Manak Majra village, police turned the area into a virtual cantonment and detained BJP state general secretary Anil Sarin along with other leaders.

In Mohali's Mullanpur village, state vice-president Dr Subhash Sharma was detained along with party workers at the Punjab-Chandigarh border, the saffron party said.

Similar incidents were reported from Rupnagar, Barnala, Muktsar, Mansa and Patiala districts, where BJP leaders including Fateh Jang Bajwa, Yadvinder Shanti, Satish Seja and Rajesh Pathela were either detained or saw their tents and equipment seized by police, said a BJP leader.

Sharma lashed out at the AAP government's alleged high-handedness and said the Bhagwant Mann government is forcibly halting the camps as the ruling party is scared of the BJP.

However, the AAP has alleged that BJP workers were "illegally" collecting personal details in the name of Central schemes. It claimed that this data could be misused later for digital frauds. PTI CHS RUK RUK