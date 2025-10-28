Punjab police strength to cross one lakh; CM Mann launches investigator training

Patiala, Oct 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the strength of the state police will soon cross one lakh as the government is conducting a major recruitment drive.

Addressing a gathering after launching a six-day certified investigator course for Punjab Police officers here, he said the police strength in the year 2000 was around 80,000 and remains nearly the same even today, despite increasing challenges, an official statement said.

He said none of the previous governments had paid attention to the issue, but the present government is filling vacancies and expanding the force.

"Today, a new and significant initiative is being undertaken with 730 investigating officers participating in this six-day training workshop," Mann said, according to the statement.

He said it is essential to train police officers to deal with criminals using advanced methods, adding that drug traffickers in the past often escaped conviction by exploiting legal loopholes and political interference.

The chief minister said such interference has now ended, and the state government is working in close coordination with the Centre.

With the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), several legal procedures have changed, making this training even more relevant, he added.

Mann said preservation of evidence and awareness of evolving legal frameworks are vital responsibilities of police officers.

The chief minister said the course will equip investigating and supervisory officers with professional expertise in handling drug-related cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to ensure traffickers do not escape conviction.

During the training, police officers will be familiarised with the required procedures, legal aspects, and technical nuances essential for the effective investigation of drug-related crimes.

The training, being conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, will cover 27 batches of police officers, he added.

Mann said officers will gain specialised skills in case preparation and prosecution, and will also be trained to identify behavioural changes among drug abusers and understand the mindset of traffickers. PTI CHS OZ OZ