Punjab Police sub-inspector held for graft

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) A Punjab Police sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, the state vigilance bureau said on Saturday.

The accused, Mewa Singh, was posted at the cyber cell in Sangrur. A resident of Kothe Maha Singh Wala village in Bathinda had lodged a complaint against him, a bureau spokesperson said.

A case had been registered at the cyber cell of Sangur police station against the complainant and his wife, and Singh was the investigating officer. The complainant alleged that the sub-inspector demanded Rs 50,000 to help secure his wife's discharge from the case.

Following the complaint, the bureau conducted a preliminary inquiry and laid a trap. Singh was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses, the spokesperson said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Singh, he added.