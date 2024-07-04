Punjab Police team arrive in Assam to take Amritpal Singh to Delhi for LS oath-taking

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jul 4 (PTI) An eight-member team of Punjab Police on Thursday arrived here to escort jailed 'Waris Punjab De' activist Amritpal Singh to New Delhi for his swearing-in as a Member of Parliament, an official said.

Singh, who has won from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab, has been granted four-days parole for the swearing-in.

The police team, led by a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-rank official, arrived here in the afternoon and is scheduled to escort Singh, lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, to New Delhi in a special flight amid tight security for the swearing-in on Friday.

Singh's lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa said he will be taken to Delhi aboard a "military aircraft" for the swearing-in.

Singh's parole orders are stringent, prohibiting him or his relatives from making any public statements during his visit to New Delhi.

Moreover, any form of media coverage, including videography or circulation of statements, is strictly prohibited.

In addition, Singh has been instructed not to engage in any activities that might compromise national security.

The deployment of security personnel during his temporary release and presence in Delhi will be overseen by the SSP, Amritsar (Rural).

His parents, Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur, and his wife Kirandeep Kaur, met the jailed activist in Dibrugarh Central jail last month after his Lok Sabha win.

Amritpal won from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat by 1,97,120 votes as an Independent candidate by defeating Congress's Kulbir Singh Zira, while AAP's Laljit Singh Bhullar came third.

The jailed activist polled 4,04,430, while Zira got 2,07,310 votes and Bhullar 1,94,836 votes.

Ten members of the outfit, including Amritpal and one of his uncles, have been lodged in the jail since March 19 last year after they were arrested under the National Security Act from different parts of Punjab following a crackdown on the outfit. PTI COR DG DG ACD