Punjab Police to boost CCTV surveillance at crime hotspots across state

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday said they are all set to intensify Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras surveillance at hotspots across the state where snatching and sale of drugs have been reported.

He said that CCTV control rooms are being established at district and sub-divisional levels for real-time monitoring.

This move comes after a comprehensive crime hotspot mapping of such crime was done over the last three years.

The DGP chaired a state-level law and order review meeting with all the senior field officers and heads of operational wings to evaluate performance of all the 28 police districts and take stock of the ongoing fight against organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.

Terming curbing petty crimes as the topmost priorities, Yadav said field officers have been directed to use all the mechanisms to make action effective and to address crimes affecting citizen security especially extortion calls, snatching, theft, and burglary, and action against drugs at point of sale.

Ahead of Panchayat elections in the state, the DGP also reviewed the security arrangements across the state and directed all the officers to ensure free and fair elections. He asked the officers to lay effective 'nakas' (check posts) to keep vigil on the movement of anti-social elements, drug smugglers and bootleggers.

In wake of forthcoming festival season, he also stressed on the need to enhance vigilance and dominance in the areas with high footfall while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public. PTI CHS NB NB