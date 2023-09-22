Punjab Police to have AI-based tech: CM

Jalandhar, Sep 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be introduced in the Punjab Police to further enhance their efficiency and make it a front-ranking force in the country.

Mann was addressing a gathering during the passing out parade of 2,999 constables here, an official statement said.

The chief minister envisioned that this initiative would go a long way in further improving the policing in the state and making Punjab a frontrunner in the usage of AI.

Being a border state, a number of forces inimical to the state have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb hard earned peace of state but the Punjab Police has always foiled such attempts, he said.

Mann said that to further overcome major challenges faced by the state, it is imperative that the police force is updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology.

He also expressed hope that the Punjab Police will uphold the glorious legacy of serving the people with utmost professional commitment.

To check the fatality rate due to road accidents in the state and to streamline the movement of traffic on the roads, the state government has launched “Sadak Surakhya Force”, he said.

This force will be entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement on roads and others to check the road accidents. It will also reduce the burden on police personnel, Mann said.

In the first phase, 1,300 police personnel will be recruited for this specialised force, he said, adding that initially 144 vehicles equipped with ultra-modern gadgets will be deployed every 30 km to man the roads.

Mann further said that the vehicles will also have a complete medical kit for providing emergency treatment to any person in need.

Meanwhile, he said that the state government has already decided to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year in the Punjab Police for the next four years to overcome the shortage of cops.

The chief minister announced that the state government will soon embark on a major recruitment drive in the sports and technical cadre of the Punjab Police.

Congratulating the newly recruited constables on the occasion, he said that it is a momentous occasion for them as they have become an integral part of the Punjab Police family.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav was among those present on the occasion. PTI SUN NB