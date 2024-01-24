Punjab Police to set up AI and machine learning lab

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday inked an MoU with IIT-Ropar to establish a first-of-its-kind in-house Artificial Intelligence and machine learning laboratory.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said AI can assist police in the detection of criminal activities and fraud by identifying patterns and trends in large volumes of data while machine learning algorithms can help understand criminal behaviour and allocate resources accordingly.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Additional DGP, Technical Services, Ram Singh and Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar Rajeev Ahuja in the presence of DGP Yadav.

Yadav said the collaboration will not only pave the way for various technological innovations but will also help in harnessing cutting-edge technologies for predictive policing, crime pattern recognition and analysis, facial recognition and intelligent decision-making.

The lab will also help in optimising the deployment of manpower based on real-time data, he said.

ADGP Singh said in the present era, the rapid progress in machine learning and Artificial Intelligence holds the potential to transform the operations of law enforcement agencies.

He said the initiative, which is driven by the goal to leverage state-of-the-art technologies, will further help enhance law enforcement capabilities, improve public safety, and foster innovation in AI-driven security solutions.

It also reflects the commitment to exploit the advancements in machine learning and AI for revolutionising law enforcement practices and enhancing security measures throughout Punjab, he added.

According to a statement, the lab will also play a crucial role in automating the generation of reports and paperwork, saving time for officers and administrative staff.

AI-driven dashboards can provide law enforcement agencies with real-time analytics and insights into ongoing operations and events, improving situational awareness, it said. PTI SUN RHL