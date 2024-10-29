Punjab Police: Triple-murder accused, another wanted criminal nabbed in Lucknow

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Two men involved in separate murder cases were arrested in a joint operation led by Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police, a top officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, Bikramjit alias Vicky of village Sur Singh in Tarn Taran, and Punjab Singh of village Sandhra in Tarn Taran, were living in the same rented accommodation provided by their foreign handlers in Lucknow, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here.

Vicky was allegedly involved in the murder of Gopi Chohla, who was shot dead in Taran Tarn on March 1, while Punjab Singh, is a key accused in the broad-daylight triple murder of Dildeep Singh and two of his relatives in Ferozepur in September.

On September 3, Dildeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Jaspreet Kaur, Akashdeep and Harpreet alias Jonty were travelling in a car, when six unidentified assailants opened fire at them near Gurudwara Shri Akalgarh Sahib in Kamboj Nagar in Ferozepur City.

In the attack, Dildeep Singh alias Lalli and Akashdeep Singh and their sister Jaspreet Kaur were killed, and two others, Anmolpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh, were injured.

Punjab Police earlier arrested six more people involved in the triple-murder case from Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Both the accused have criminal histories, with Vicky facing 12 criminal cases including murder and robbery, while accused Punjab Singh has four criminal cases, including murder.

The DGP said a recovery of weapons used in both the crimes is expected in the coming days.

Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police, Promod Ban said before their arrest, a tip-off was received about possible hideouts and vehicle details of the two shooters roaming in Lucknow district in Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on the information, the two were arrested from Indira Nagar in Lucknow, he added. PTI CHS VN VN