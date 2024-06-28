Punjab Police unearths interstate opium smuggling syndicate, arrests two

Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Friday said it has unearthed one of the biggest interstate opium smuggling syndicates operating from Jharkhand with the arrest of two "big drug smugglers" and seizure of 66 kg drugs.

The opium was kept concealed in specially designed and fabricated compartments fitted underneath their car, Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said.

An official statement quoting the DGP said those arrested have been identified as Sukhyad Singh alias Yad and Jagraj Singh.

Apart from recovering opium, police teams have also seized Rs 40,000 drug money and 400 grams gold from their possession besides impounding their car and tractor.

Yadav said further financial investigation and follow up in this case has resulted in unearthing of 42 bank accounts, which were being used for financial transactions by the organised opium syndicate.

"Following a financial trail in less than 24 hours, the Fazilka Police has got frozen all the 42 bank accounts with amounts worth Rs 1.86 crore of drug proceeds," he said.

The DGP said the Fazilka Police has also initiated the process of property forfeiture under the relevant provisions of the law. Further investigations are on to trace the forward and backward linkages, he added.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Fazilka, Pragya Jain said they have received reliable inputs that the accused are habitual of transporting opium from Jharkhand and would be returning from Jharkhand to Dalmir Khera via Sri Ganganagar in their car carrying a substantial quantity of opium.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, a strategic check barrier was established by the police on the Abohar-Ganganagar road at the bus stand village Sappan Wali and successfully intercepted the specified vehicle, she said.

She said despite an attempt by the driver to flee, the police party successfully apprehended both the accused persons and recovered 66 kg opium and the drug money from their possession. While chasing them, one police personnel also sustained injuries.

Jain said police teams have also identified another accused behind this syndicate and the latter has been involved in smuggling for over two decades and facing at least nine criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, theft, under the Excise Act and the NDPS Act.PTI SUN DV DV