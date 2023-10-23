Punjab policeman dies after being attacked by men at eatery

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) A Punjab police head constable was killed when he was attacked by a group of men at an eatery in Barnala where he had gone to resolve a dispute over bill payment, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night after an altercation broke out between the four accused, stated to be Kabaddi players, and the owner of the eatery, they said.

According to officials, the accused were arguing over payment of the bill so the restaurant owner called the police. Head Constable Darshan Singh, who was part of a police team, reached the spot to resolve the matter.

Singh was allegedly attacked by the accused and he sustained a serious head injury. He was taken to Barnala Civil Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

The accused, who fled after the incident, have been identified and a murder case has been registered, they said.

Singh's family said he was an honest officer who always remained committed to his duty during his more than two decades of service.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that the assailants would be punished severely and also announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the deceased policeman.

"A very unfortunate incident took place in Barnala last evening in which Punjab Police Head Constable Darshan Singh died. The administration and police will ensure that the culprits are caught soon and punished severely," Mann said in a post in Punjabi on X.

"Heartfelt condolences to Darshan Singh's family. The government will give (ex-gratia) Rs 1 crore to the family while Rs 1 crore more will be given by the HDFC Bank (police welfare insurance). Salute to the spirit of the brave policeman," Mann said. PTI SUN VSD RHL