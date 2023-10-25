Punjab Police's AIG arrested over manhandling vigilance bureau officer during inquiry

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) An assistant inspector general of the Punjab Police was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal intimidation in Mohali, a senior vigilance department officer said.

Advertisment

Malwinder Singh Sidhu was summoned for questioning in a vigilance inquiry regarding the alleged criminal misconduct and disproportionate assets matters, said the officer.

Sidhu appeared before the inquiry officer of the state vigilance bureau on Wednesday and it was found that he was allegedly carrying a voice recorder with him.

The vigilance bureau officer said that Sidhu pushed the inquiry officer and manhandled him when he was asked to hand over his recorder and phone.

Advertisment

The assistant inspector general (AIG) allegedly refused to fill the proforma pertaining to the disproportionate assets, added the officer.

The Mohali superintendent of police (city) was called along with the station house officer (phase-8) and a case was later registered against AIG Sidhu under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Mohali police station.

The officer said that the case was registered on the complaint of a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer of the state vigilance bureau.

The AIG will be produced before a court on Thursday, added the officer. PTI CHS VSD AS AS KVK KVK