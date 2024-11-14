Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotic Taask Force gets Support Services Unit

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday inaugurated a newly established state-of-the-art Support Services Unit (SSU) of Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) here.

The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP (ANTF) Kuldeep Singh, Special DGP Internal Security R N Dhoke, ADGP (ANTF) Nilabh Kishore and ADGP [Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF)] Promod Ban.

"Equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced intelligence capabilities, #ANTF is now better prepared than ever to safeguard #Punjab's future from the grip of narcotics. This specialised unit is focused on analysing drug-related data, communications, financial transactions and trafficking profiles, significantly strengthening ANTF's capacity to combat the drug menace with precision and effectiveness," informed DGP Yadav in a post on his X.

The development came few months after the Punjab DGP inaugurated the ANTF's Intelligence and Technical Unit (SITU) established with the cost of Rs 11 crore, which is equipped with advanced software systems tailored for the meticulous analysis of drug-related data, communication, social media engagements, financial transactions and the detailed profiling of drug traffickers.

Yadav said the SSU, established with the cost of Rs 1.28 crore, features state-of-the-art facilities, including upgraded office spaces and modern infrastructure.

The unit is strategically designed to support the ANTF's operational efficiency and strengthen its ability to combat drug trafficking in the state, he added.

In April, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann allocated a budget of Rs 14.6 crore to augment the ANTF's capabilities, of which, nearly Rs 11 crore had been earmarked for upgrading the ANTF's technical infrastructure, while Rs 3 crore was meant to improve its infrastructure. PTI CHS KSS KSS