Punjab: Poll official plays 'dafli' in public places to urge people to vote

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) A voter's education officer in Hoshiarpur, in a novel way to encourage people to vote, played a 'dafli' and raised the slogan – "is vaar, 70 paar", to meet the target of higher voter turnout in Punjab.

Punjab's voting percentage in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was 65.96 per cent, which was below the national average. Following this, the state’s Chief Electoral officer Sibin C said that a target of achieving more than 70 percent voter turnout has been set for the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

The Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation officer Preet Kohli said he takes the 'dafli' along and plays it at the railway station, the bus stand and any gathering of people and raises slogans, urging them to vote.

'Dafli' is a handheld bass-producing device and is often used in rural folk fares and religious events.

"We have not come to sell you anything," Kohli told a passenger in the coach of a train going from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar.

"We have come with a request that you all must vote on June 1. You should not observe it as a holiday. Take other family members, who are eligible to vote, with you," he said.

On Wednesday, the district administration of Hoshiarpur also held a 'Jago' of SVEEP to create awareness about voting at Rupowal village, gathering around 400 villagers.

‘Jago' is a ceremony which is connected with a wedding in Punjab.

Villagers were asked to participate in the 'loktantra ka parv' (festival of democracy) voting on June 1, Kohli told PTI.

As part of the awareness campaign, the district administration has also involved several college students to make people aware of voting, he said. PTI CHS VSD HIG HIG