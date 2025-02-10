Punjab: Prisoner escapes from Ambala hospital, caught in two hours

Ambala, Feb 10 (PTI) A murder accused prisoner escaped from Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital by dodging the police on Monday, but was caught within two hours, officials said.

The prisoner was brought to Ambala Civil Hospital from Jagadhri district Jail for treatment on Sunday night after he complained of chest pain.

In the morning, he was found missing from his bed. As soon as the information was received, police launched a search and started examining the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital, according to officials.

The prisoner, Rajbir, from Mustafabad in Uttar Pradesh, was lodged in Jagadhari Jail on the charge of murder.

Police said on Sunday night, he complained of chest pain following which the jail administration sent him to Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital for treatment.

The ward in which he was admitted was guarded by the police but he managed to dodge the police, sources said.

According to police, upon examining the CCTV footage, it was found that Rajbir removed the handcuffs as soon as he got the chance and escaped from the hospital by covering himself with a sheet.

Home guard jawan who was posted outside the hospital ward was not seen in the CCTV. Police are investigating the matter, officials said.

Ambala Sadar police station in-charge, Inspector Ajaib Singh said that Ambala and Yamunanagar police teams took immediate action and arrested the accused from Ladwa in Kurukshetra district in just two hours.

Rajbir was trying to take a lift in a vehicle, but the police caught him, officials said and added that further investigations are underway.