Punjab: Procession from Srinagar reaches Mukerian ahead of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Nov 21 (PTI) With the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur just around the corner, one of the four major nagar kirtans (religious processions) -- which commenced from Srinagar -- arrived in Hoshiarpur district's Mukerian on Friday afternoon via Pathankot.

The procession was received with flower showers by the district administration and devotees.

After passing through Dasuya and Garhdiwala, the nagar kirtan halted for the night at Gurdwara Sri Rampur Kheda. On November 22, it will proceed through Bhunga, Hariana, Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal, Mahilpur, and Garhshankar on its way to Sri Anandpur Sahib.

MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who paid obeisance and formally welcomed the procession at Mukerian, said Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, made an unparalleled and supreme sacrifice to safeguard the right to religious freedom.

"Guru Sahib’s martyrdom is unmatched in world history. He stood for secularism, unity, and universal brotherhood," he said.

Chabbewal further noted that, for the first time, a special sitting of the Punjab assembly will be convened at Sri Anandpur Sahib instead of Chandigarh as a tribute to the Guru’s sacrifice.

MLA Karamvir Singh Ghuman said the first nagar kirtan began from Srinagar on November 19 and will reach Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22 via Jammu and Pathankot.

He added that the second procession will commence from Gurdaspur, passing through Batala, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Phagwara and Nawanshahr, while the third will move from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib via Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala and Mohali.

Several events, including a religious conference, kirtan darbars (devotional hymn-singing assemblies), a torch-lit illumination and a drone show, will be organised at Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25, he added, with the martyrdom anniversary on November 24.