Punjab PSC Chairman Maj Gen Saini (retd) administered oath

Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday administered oath to Major General Vinayak Saini (retired) as the chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present on this occasion.

Chief Secretary K A P Sinha conducted the proceedings of the swearing-in-ceremony at Punjab Raj Bhavan here, said an official statement.

Congratulating the new PPSC chief, Mann assured full support and cooperation to him for the selection of deserving candidates for various posts in a transparent manner.

Commissioned in the Corps of Engineers in December 1987, Major General Saini (retired) belongs to Hoshiarpur and lives in Mohali.

He retired from the Indian Army in October last year.