Punjab: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh leading by over 1 lakh votes

Chandigarh: Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh was leading over Congress's Kulbir Singh Zira by a margin of 1,06,337 votes in Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat, according to the Election Commission trends.

Singh fought the election as an Independent candidate.

Amritpal, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security and is still underway.