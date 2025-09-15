Punjab: Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur; interacts with affected families

Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the flood-hit areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab on Monday and interacted with those affected by the natural disaster.

After meeting the flood victims, he said "pain is clearly visible in their eyes, but their courage is unwavering".

Meanwhile, Congress leaders alleged that Gandhi was stopped by the local police from visiting Toor, a border village across the Ravi river in Gurdaspur.

On the central relief package of Rs 1,600 crore for the state, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha agreed with the state Congress leaders saying that it was far too less than what was needed.

His visit came nearly a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas of Punjab and reviewed the situation the state.

During his visit, Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and other party leaders.

Upon his arrival, Gandhi was briefed by the party leaders about the extent of damage and devastation caused in Punjab due to the recent floods.

They also brought to his notice the alleged negligence of the state and central governments, which added to the devastation.

The leaders told him that timely action by the state government and the Centre could have prevented the damage by about 75 per cent.

After arriving in Amritsar this morning, Gandhi straightway headed to Ghonewal village in Ajnala and met the flood-hit people to enquire about the damage.

Ghonewal village was among several areas in Ajnala which was badly hit by floodwaters.

Gandhi also visited the houses which were damaged by the recent floods and sat among some flood-affected people and interacted with them.

"The flood has caused massive devastation in Punjab. Today I met the villagers in Ghonewal - ruined homes, damaged fields, shattered lives. The pain is clearly visible in their eyes, but their courage is unwavering," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Both the state and central governments must ensure that the relief package and compensation reach the victims without any delay, who need it the most at this time. I stand with every affected family in this tragedy. I will raise their voice and it is my resolve to provide them every possible help," he said.

He also shared pictures of flood-affected families and a house in dilapidated condition.

After visiting Ghonewal village, Gandhi paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas area of Amritsar. He performed 'ardas' (prayer) for the welfare and prosperity of people including those who had suffered from the floods.

Gandhi was given a 'siropa' (a robe of honour) at the gurdwara.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and party's Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi were also present.

Gandhi later visited flood-affected Gurchak village in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.

MP Sukhjinder Randhawa showed Gandhi agricultural fields which were affected by floodwaters.

The Congress leaders told Gandhi that while the state government "failed" to provide immediate aid and assistance to people, the central government also let the state down with Prime Minister Modi announcing a "meagre" Rs 1,600 crore flood relief package when the losses are estimated to be worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

They claimed the state government machinery was not visible in the beginning.

Gandhi appreciated the efforts put in by the party leaders and workers during the floods.

The former Congress chief said he was grateful that the party's sitting and former MPs and MLAs had decided to contribute their one-month salary or pension towards the flood relief fund.

He said he had always been deeply touched and impressed by the great spirit of service among the common Punjabis who do not let the adverse situations and circumstances demoralise them.

This, he added, was seen during the floods also.

Gandhi also agreed with the state Congress leaders saying that the central package was far too less than what was needed.

Interacting with the flood victims, Gandhi enquired about their immediate needs and concerns. Majority of people living along the riverbanks, whose houses have been damaged, wanted immediate compensation for their houses.

As Gandhi visited several flood-hit areas, he wanted to cross over to village Toor, which had remained cut off during the floods.

As he was about to board a boat at village Makora Pattan in Gurdaspur, he was stopped by the local police and officials of the National Disaster Response Force, despite the river being calm and the movement of boats taking place smoothly at that time, claimed the Congress leaders.

Former CM Channi accused the Punjab government of not allowing Gandhi to visit a village across the Ravi river to meet affected families.

"Our own people stay there. He (Gandhi) wanted to enquire about their well-being. We have been holding a medical camp there for the past three days. It is unfortunate that he was not being allowed to meet people," said Channi while speaking to reporters.

Punjab Congress chief Warring said Gandhi wanted to meet people and know their problems living across the river.

"Security personnel are saying that you cannot go. There is a threat there. If Rahul Gandhi has a threat from Pakistan in India...if we are not safe in India then where are we safe," he asked.

Meanwhile, the Congress in a post on X stated that Gandhi met the affected families and took stock of the relief work.

"The devastating floods in Punjab have affected the lives of thousands of people. There has been huge loss of life and property in the state, people are forced to live in relief camps. The situation is extremely dire. In such a difficult time, every Congress worker is with Punjab. We appeal to everyone to help the flood affected families in every possible way," the post said in Hindi.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said in Amritsar that Gandhi is a leader who understands the pain of Punjab very well.

Another Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu, while speaking to reporters in Amritsar, said Gandhi's visit was a big motivation. "For us, Rahul Gandhi is the biggest leader. He instructed us to keep doing 'sewa'," she said.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods were a result of swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, heavy rains in Punjab had also intensified the flooding situation.

The death toll due to the floods presently stands at 56 while crops on 1.98 lakh hectares of land were damaged.

The worst-affected districts were Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran.

On September 9, PM Modi had reviewed the flood situation and damage in Punjab after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas during his visit.

He had announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for the flood-hit state in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.