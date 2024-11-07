Punjab raises Shanan project, other issues with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) The Punjab government raised several issues, including the Shanan power project located in Himachal Pradesh, with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Thursday and said it has full right over it.

A Punjab delegation comprising Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardip Singh Mundian, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh and Local Government Minister Dr Ravjot Singh met Khattar here.

Khattar, who is the Power, Housing and Urban Affairs minister, assured that the government of India would sympathetically look into the issues raised by the Punjab delegation, said an official release.

The delegation said Punjab has full right over the Shanan project and added it is the right of Punjab under the Punjab Reorganization Act.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had last month said that it was time for the Punjab government to handover the century-old Shanan Power Project to the state.

The Shanan project was commissioned in 1932. The Shanan hydroelectric powerhouse was built under a 99-year lease between Joginder Sen, the then king of Mandi state and British engineer Col BC Batty in 1925.

During the reorganisation of states in November 1966, the powerhouse was given to Punjab for a 99-year lease which expired on March 2, 2024.

The Punjab delegation pointed out that the state has limited capacity of hydel and thermal power projects and demanded that electricity be provided to the state from central projects on a long term basis.

The delegation also demanded that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) should change the revised rules for the selection criteria of its top officials.

During the meeting, the delegation sought to increase the capacity of subsidized solar pumps for agriculture to at least 15 horsepower to promote solar energy.

It also sought permission to transfer coal to private thermal plants in Talwandi Sabo and Nabha in the state.

During the discussion related to urban development, the delegation sought extension in the deadline for the Sultanpur Lodhi Smart City project. PTI CHS AS AS