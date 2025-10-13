Punjab: Rajasthan man booked for 'forging' signatures of MLAs for Rajya Sabha bypoll

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday said it had booked several people after some AAP MLAs alleged that their signatures were forged on nomination papers submitted by a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll.

Navneet Chaturvedi, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan, claiming to be the national president of the Janata Party, submitted the nomination papers for the bypoll.

A police spokesperson said that the MLAs stated that they received messages and social media posts indicating that their names had been mentioned as proposers in the nomination papers filed by Chaturvedi before the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretary.

Chaturvedi filed two nominations for the Rajya Sabha, one on October 6 and another on October 13.

The MLAs complained that a handwritten list of proposers, purportedly bearing the signatures of these MLAs, was attached to the nomination papers and circulated on digital platforms.

The lawmakers categorically denied having signed or supported the nomination and alleged forgery.

Forgery of documents submitted before a constitutional authority constitutes a serious offence involving forgery, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

Police have filed FIRs against said Chaturvedi and unknown persons at different police stations in the constituencies of the complainant MLAs.

The spokesperson said police have taken serious note of the matter, considering it as an attempt to mislead constitutional authorities.

The Rajya Sabha bypoll will be held on October 24.

The bypoll is being held to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of AAP's Sanjeev Arora, who stepped down from the Upper House following his election to the state assembly.

Arora, whose term was to end on April 9, 2028, is presently serving as a minister in the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.