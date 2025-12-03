Punjab Regimental Centre inducts 962 Agniveers in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 3 (PTI) The Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC), one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army, on Wednesday inducted 962 Agniveers during a colourful passing out parade in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, officials said.

A statement issued by the PRC said parents of all the Agniveers were felicitated with the traditional 'Gaurav Padak' for allowing and motivating their children to join the Indian Army.

"All the 962 Agniveers who successfully completed 31-week rigorous physical and mental training took part in the passing out parade, which was witnessed by their parents," the statement said.

"The newly inducted Agniveers took oath of allegiance to the Constitution and the nation vowing to uphold national security and honour the uniform and the richest traditions of the Indian Army at all times," it added.

Officiating commandant of the Punjab Regimental Centre in Ramgarh, Colonel Manvendra Siwach (VSM) congratulated the Agniveers for being part of the Indian Army and the Punjab Regiment.

The senior army official lauded the efforts of the training staff and instructors who worked "tirelessly" to mould the youth into capable, responsible and futuristic soldiers, instilling in them core duty, discipline and dedication, the statement added. PTI CORR ANB MNB