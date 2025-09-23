Punjab: Registration for Rs 10 lakh health cover begins in Tarn Taran, Barnala

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Registration for the Punjab government's ambitious universal health insurance scheme for cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh began in Tarn Taran and Barnala districts on Tuesday.

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna got the cabinet approval on July 10.

"Today is a big day for Punjab. All 65 lakh families in the state will be entitled to get cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh," Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh told reporters here.

He said besides government hospitals, people can get medical treatment in over 500 empanelled hospitals.

"There is no income criteria for this scheme. Aadhaar card and voter card are necessary to avail benefits of the scheme," he said.

This scheme is starting from Tarn Taran and Barnala, he said.

The minister said a total of 132 camps will be held to register the eligible people.

More than 2,000 health procedures and surgeries will be included in the scheme, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday. He also said Punjab is the first state in the country to offer health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Dr Balbir Singh said a sum of Rs 930 crore has been allocated for the scheme. PTI CHS VN VN