Punjab reports 13 farm fires on Monday, 4,145 so far this season: Data

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported only 13 farm fires, taking the total count to 4,145, according to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.

Advertisment

The active fire incidents were witnessed in Ferozepur (5), Sangrur (3), Bathinda (2), Patiala (2) and Faridkot (1), the data showed.

From September 15 till November 4, Punjab has seen a total of 4,145 active fire events, according to the data.

Paddy harvesting is still underway in Punjab.

Advertisment

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi after harvesting of the paddy crop in October and November.

As the window for rabi crop wheat is very short after the paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing of the next crop.

Punjab recorded a total of 36,663 farm fires in 2023, registering a 26 per cent drop in such incidents.

Advertisment

The state recorded 49,922 fire events in 2022, 71,304 in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018. PTI CHS KSS KSS