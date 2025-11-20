Punjab resident caught in Goa with 146 grams of 'charas'

Panaji: The Goa police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Punjab after he was allegedly found carrying 146.5 grams of a narcotic substance, suspected to be charas, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence, police carried out a raid on Tuesday night near the local chapel in Mandrem, Pernem taluka, a senior official said.

“During the operation, the accused, identified as Akash Adwal, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, was allegedly found carrying 146.50 grams of a black, sticky substance suspected to be charas, valued at Rs 1.46 lakh,” police said.

A case was registered against Adwal on Wednesday under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they said, adding that his activities in Goa are being probed.